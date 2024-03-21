Flathead Forest road building is harming grizzlies and bull trout, judge says

Road-building in the Flathead National Forest is harming threatened grizzly bears and bull trout, according to a federal judge. This is the second time the court has ruled against the U.S. Forest Service.

In 2019, the U.S. District Court ruled that the Forest Service wasn’t properly decommissioning logging roads. That led to continued use of those roads, harming grizzly bears and bull trout.

The Forest Service revised some rules for commissioning roads in response, but environmental groups sued again. They argue the forest service’s actions didn’t change anything on the ground and led to the approval of new roads.

The court agreed, but also said the current rules for road-building will remain in place while the agency makes changes.