Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Flathead Forest road building is harming grizzlies and bull trout, judge says

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published March 21, 2024 at 6:53 AM MDT
Closeup of a grizzly bear.
iStock

Road-building in the Flathead National Forest is harming threatened grizzly bears and bull trout, according to a federal judge. This is the second time the court has ruled against the U.S. Forest Service.

In 2019, the U.S. District Court ruled that the Forest Service wasn’t properly decommissioning logging roads. That led to continued use of those roads, harming grizzly bears and bull trout.

The Forest Service revised some rules for commissioning roads in response, but environmental groups sued again. They argue the forest service’s actions didn’t change anything on the ground and led to the approval of new roads.

The court agreed, but also said the current rules for road-building will remain in place while the agency makes changes.
Flathead National Forest, U.S. Forest Service, grizzly bears, bull trout
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
