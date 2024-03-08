© 2024 MTPR
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Drought conditions worsen across much of Montana

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published March 8, 2024 at 7:16 AM MST
U.S. Drought Monitor Map released: Thurs. March 7, 2024
National Drought Mitigation Center
U.S. Drought Monitor Map released: Thurs. March 7, 2024

Drought conditions are getting worse across much of Montana and it’s going to take above-normal springtime snow and rain to break out of the spiral.

That’s what experts told members of the governor’s Drought and Water Supply Advisory Committee Thursday during their first meeting of the year.

Pockets of extreme drought have gripped the Lincoln area and the Blackfoot watershed.

Severe and moderate drought is reported across most of western, southern and northeast Montana. Abnormally dry conditions dominate almost all the state.

There are two noteworthy exceptions: areas of Glacier and Musselshell counties report no drought.

Experts are taking a wait-and-see stance before making any drought predictions this summer.

Montana News Drought and Water Supply Advisory Committee weather drought climate change water Environment
Edward F. O'Brien
Edward O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the UM School of Journalism. He covers a wide range of stories from around the state.
