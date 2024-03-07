© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

All eligible veterans can enroll for care under the PACT Act

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published March 7, 2024 at 6:39 AM MST

Veterans exposed to toxins and burn pits can sign up for VA health care earlier than expected.

Congress passed The PACT Act in 2022. It significantly expanded VA benefits to veterans exposed to various toxins like agent orange and expanded the number of health conditions linked to toxic exposure that are covered.

The VA was set to expand those benefits over several years with a veteran’s eligibility determined by their years of service. Some were not scheduled to become eligible for care until 2032.

But the agency announced this week all veterans covered under the legislation can immediately sign up for care. The VA estimates a little over 18,000 Montana vets will become eligible as a result.

Tags
Montana News PACT ActHealth careVeterans Administration
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information