All eligible veterans can enroll for care under the PACT Act
Veterans exposed to toxins and burn pits can sign up for VA health care earlier than expected.
Congress passed The PACT Act in 2022. It significantly expanded VA benefits to veterans exposed to various toxins like agent orange and expanded the number of health conditions linked to toxic exposure that are covered.
The VA was set to expand those benefits over several years with a veteran’s eligibility determined by their years of service. Some were not scheduled to become eligible for care until 2032.
But the agency announced this week all veterans covered under the legislation can immediately sign up for care. The VA estimates a little over 18,000 Montana vets will become eligible as a result.
-
A new Missoula clinic aims to streamline the process for veterans to receive disability benefits. It’s the first of its kind in the state.
-
The federal government said it will honor all veterans’ claims for new health care benefits if they meet an August 14 deadline to file.
-
Jon Tester and Frank Kendall visited Malmstrom Air Force Base to learn the latest about cancers found in missileers and the flyover of a Chinese surveillance balloon.
-
Funding to implement a veterans health program is now at stake as Congress approaches a government funding deadline. The PACT Act expands health care benefits to millions of veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances.