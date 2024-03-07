All eligible veterans can enroll for care under the PACT Act

Veterans exposed to toxins and burn pits can sign up for VA health care earlier than expected.

Congress passed The PACT Act in 2022. It significantly expanded VA benefits to veterans exposed to various toxins like agent orange and expanded the number of health conditions linked to toxic exposure that are covered.

The VA was set to expand those benefits over several years with a veteran’s eligibility determined by their years of service. Some were not scheduled to become eligible for care until 2032.

But the agency announced this week all veterans covered under the legislation can immediately sign up for care. The VA estimates a little over 18,000 Montana vets will become eligible as a result.