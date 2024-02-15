© 2024 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

82% of state nursing home staff aren't up-to-date on COVID vaccines, report says

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published February 15, 2024 at 6:34 AM MST
Close up hands of caregiver doctor helping an elderly woman at a private clinic.
Ridofranz/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
Stock photo

The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), a nonprofit health policy research group, found 56% of nursing home residents in Montana haven’t gotten the most recent COVID-19 vaccination. That rate skyrockets to 82% for staff.

Montana’s updated vaccination rate for both residents and staff sits in the middle of the pack nationwide.

KFF said despite people having immunity to COVID-19 through previous vaccines or infections, keeping up-to-date on vaccines lowers their risk for severe complications or death. Nursing home residents account for a third of all COVID-related deaths in the U.S.

Nearly nine out of 10 residents and staff nationwide took the initial round of vaccines during the height of the pandemic, thanks in part to a massive federal campaign. KFF said without federal programs, vaccination rates in nursing homes may continue to drop.
Tags
Montana News Kaiser Family FoundationHealth careCOVID-19vaccines
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information