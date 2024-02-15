82% of state nursing home staff aren't up-to-date on COVID vaccines, report says

The Kaiser Family Foundation (KFF), a nonprofit health policy research group, found 56% of nursing home residents in Montana haven’t gotten the most recent COVID-19 vaccination. That rate skyrockets to 82% for staff.

Montana’s updated vaccination rate for both residents and staff sits in the middle of the pack nationwide.

KFF said despite people having immunity to COVID-19 through previous vaccines or infections, keeping up-to-date on vaccines lowers their risk for severe complications or death. Nursing home residents account for a third of all COVID-related deaths in the U.S.

Nearly nine out of 10 residents and staff nationwide took the initial round of vaccines during the height of the pandemic, thanks in part to a massive federal campaign. KFF said without federal programs, vaccination rates in nursing homes may continue to drop.