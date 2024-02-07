© 2024 MTPR
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Kootenai National Forest aims to mitigate wildfire risk near Eureka

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published February 7, 2024 at 6:01 PM MST
Kootenai National Forest sign.
Josh Burnham

The Kootenai National Forest is planning a 3,000-acre project to mitigate wildfire risk near Eureka under an emergency designation. The designation may remove some environmental requirements.

The Glen Sinclair Project would include commercial logging, mechanical thinning and prescribed fire. The Forest Service said that will reduce wildfire risk.

The agency wants the project approved under an emergency declaration that would remove the public objection process.

An environmental assessment or impact statement may still be required, but Kootenai National Forest officials don’t think either will be required for this project.

Public comments will be accepted through March 6. Work could begin later this summer and last for up to 10 years.
Montana News Kootenai National ForestGlen Sinclair ProjectU.S. Forest ServiceEnvironment
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
