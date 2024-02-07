Kootenai National Forest aims to mitigate wildfire risk near Eureka

The Kootenai National Forest is planning a 3,000-acre project to mitigate wildfire risk near Eureka under an emergency designation. The designation may remove some environmental requirements.

The Glen Sinclair Project would include commercial logging, mechanical thinning and prescribed fire. The Forest Service said that will reduce wildfire risk.

The agency wants the project approved under an emergency declaration that would remove the public objection process.

An environmental assessment or impact statement may still be required, but Kootenai National Forest officials don’t think either will be required for this project.

Public comments will be accepted through March 6. Work could begin later this summer and last for up to 10 years.