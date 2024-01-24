© 2024 MTPR
State tests new reporting system for violence against health care workers

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published January 24, 2024 at 6:18 AM MST
Forty percent of healthcare workers have experienced an act of workplace violence in the last two years, according to a new survey conducted by Premier in conjunction with the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ). Among survey respondents who provided detail about the workplace violence they experienced, 51 percent indicated they dealt with a combative patient.
Premier survey https://premierinc.com/newsroom/blog/premier-survey-reveals-key-insights-on-workplace-violence-incidents-in-healthcare
The state is testing a new reporting system for violence against health care workers.

Under a new state law, medical facilities are required to report violence against medical workers to the Montana Department of Justice.

The department told lawmakers this week it's currently testing a new system that will allow facilities to quickly file reports. The department will produce an annual public report detailing trends. That system will launch later this year.

Violence against medical staff surged during the pandemic but has remained an issue. About 40% of health care workers nationwide experienced violence or harassment in the past two years. That’s according to a survey by Premier and federal researchers.
