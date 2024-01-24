© 2024 MTPR
First Going-to-the-Sun Road reservations open this week

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published January 24, 2024 at 6:01 AM MST
Cars travel on Glacier National Park's Going-To-The-Sun Road, August 02, 2019.
Glacier National Park (PD)
Cars travel on Glacier National Park's Going-To-The-Sun Road, August 02, 2019.

Glacier National Park will release this year’s first batch of vehicle reservations for Going-to-the-Sun Road Thursday. Reservations are now good for one day instead of a three-day window.

The reservations released this week will be for dates in late May. Visitors can access the Apgar Visitor Center and the park’s shuttle service without a reservation.

Reservations will not be required for visitors entering Going-to-the-Sun Road from the park’s east entrance.

The Many Glacier Valley and North Fork roads will require reservations.
