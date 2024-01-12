Expect extreme cold and increased avalanche danger this weekend

Extreme cold will take over western Montana this weekend

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton

Many parts of western Montana are in store for bitterly cold temperatures tonight. Some areas may break records.

Temperatures could dip between -20F to -30F across western Montana.

Northwestern Montana will be the coldest. Missoula may hit 26 degrees below zero and Kalispell negative 31 degrees. Both are likely to break daily temperature records set in 1993.

National Weather Service meteorologist Alex Lukinbeal said Potomac in the Swan Valley is expected to reach 47 degrees below zero.

“That’s getting close to that all-time western Montana temperature of 53 below zero,” Lukinbeal said.

Lukinbeal said these temperatures don’t include windchills. He adds these temperatures are dangerous and frostbite can happen within five to 10 minutes.

Winter storm creates avalanche danger across west Montana

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks

The winter storm hitting Montana has created considerable avalanche danger across much of northwest and southwest Montana.

The Flathead Avalanche Center is reporting considerable danger in the Whitefish, Flathead and Swan mountain ranges, as well as Glacier National Park.

Avalanche danger is high for the Kootenai National Forest and the Bitterroot Mountains.

Ian Hoyer, forecaster with the Gallatin National Forest Avalanche Center, advised caution for those across southwest Montana in Friday’s forecast.

“Don’t push your luck today. Avalanches can break wide and be triggered from afar. Avoid traveling on or beneath any steep slope,” Hoyer said.

The Gallatin center is reporting considerable danger across the Madison, Southern Gallatin and Lionhead ranges, as well as areas around Cooke City, West Yellowstone and Island Park.

Avalanche danger is moderate in the Northern Gallatin and Bridger ranges.