Heart Butte school district terminates 31 staff members

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published January 11, 2024 at 6:47 AM MST

The Heart Butte school district terminated 31 staff members and accepted five resignations Tuesday.

The school board voted in favor of the layoffs because the district has $1.5 million worth of debt.

The district is currently auditing finances. It has found misuse of school credit cards, school funds as well as misreporting of payroll and taxes.

The district placed the former superintendent on administrative leave last year. An interim superintendent has not yet been appointed, according to the district.

The layoffs include teachers, mental health workers, custodial and kitchen staff.

The board earlier this week said it planned to approve the layoffs to prevent the school’s closure. The district serves roughly 200 students.

The school board chairperson did not respond to a request for comment.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
