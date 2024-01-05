Proposed amendment would require a majority vote to win some elections

In Montana elections, the candidate who tallies the most votes wins. But that doesn’t always mean that candidate won a majority vote. For example, in 2022, U.S. Rep. Ryan Zinke won the three-way western congressional race with 49.6% of the vote, just shy of a true majority.

A bipartisan group of former state officials, called Montanans For Election Reform, wants a new system. Former State Sen. Frank Garner, a Republican from Kalispell, proposed the plan Thursday to a legislative committee.

“We think that’s important for a number of reasons, which also includes that it tends to provide for the opportunity for more collaboration, more inclusive representation," Garner said.

The measure would require the state Legislature to adopt a new system of their choosing to produce winners with more than 50% of the vote. One possibility is runoff elections, like those held in Georgia.

The amendment would only apply to general elections.

Legislators are required to consider all proposed ballot issues before signature gathering can begin. All lawmakers except for one on the state administration interim committee voted to back the constitutional initiative, and their support will be noted on the proposal’s signature gathering sheet.

Republican Sen. Wendy McKamey of Great Falls was the sole opponent, saying that constitutional amendments should not be made lightly.

“I’m not going to say that we’re treating our Constitution like a science project, but it does feel a little bit like here, I’m sorry.”

Montanans For Election Reform is also gathering signatures for another proposed constitutional amendment. It would create a top-four primary system where all candidates would appear on one ballot, regardless of party. The four candidates with the most votes would advance to the general election. That proposal failed to get legislators’ support on a tied vote in committee last month.

Proposed initiatives must be endorsed by 10% of all qualified electors from across the state by the end of June to appear on the ballot.