© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Fish and Wildlife Commission sets new hunting regulations

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published December 18, 2023 at 6:56 AM MST
White-tailed deer.
(PD)

Montana’s Fish and Wildlife Commission passed new big game hunting regulations Thursday. Commissioners set a new threshold for the number of deer and elk that can be harvested. This replaces a range of acceptable harvests.

The change comes at the recommendation of Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks administrators. Supporters of the measure say getting rid of the range gives them more predictability in hunting or guiding.

Opponents are concerned it gives the wildlife commission too much authority, and reduces the input of regional biologists.

Other changes were made district by district. Those included a new rule that won’t allow hunters to kill antlerless deer in much of eastern Montana.

Commissioner Jeff Burrows spoke on behalf of the change. "To me it seems like a no brainer when you’ve got a struggling population to eliminate the doe harvest."

That decision was largely supported by public comments made in the meeting, and leading up to it.

The commission set its regulations as the state deals with ongoing increases in hunter pressure.

A new state elk management plan was adopted this month, and FWP leadership said they will be starting up statewide mule deer management planning next month.
Tags
Montana News huntingdeerelkMontana Fish and Wildlife Commission
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.

ellis.juhlin@mso.umt.edu
406-272-2568
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information