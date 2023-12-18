Fish and Wildlife Commission sets new hunting regulations

Montana’s Fish and Wildlife Commission passed new big game hunting regulations Thursday. Commissioners set a new threshold for the number of deer and elk that can be harvested. This replaces a range of acceptable harvests.

The change comes at the recommendation of Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks administrators. Supporters of the measure say getting rid of the range gives them more predictability in hunting or guiding.

Opponents are concerned it gives the wildlife commission too much authority, and reduces the input of regional biologists.

Other changes were made district by district. Those included a new rule that won’t allow hunters to kill antlerless deer in much of eastern Montana.

Commissioner Jeff Burrows spoke on behalf of the change. "To me it seems like a no brainer when you’ve got a struggling population to eliminate the doe harvest."

That decision was largely supported by public comments made in the meeting, and leading up to it.

The commission set its regulations as the state deals with ongoing increases in hunter pressure.

A new state elk management plan was adopted this month, and FWP leadership said they will be starting up statewide mule deer management planning next month.