© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Forest Service announces $70 million investment into co-management with tribes

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published December 11, 2023 at 7:25 AM MST

The U.S. Forest Service says they will invest nearly $70 million into co-management agreements with tribes. The announcement came out of a tribal summit at the White House last week.

 The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes have already participated in projects to recruit more smokejumpers as well as to restore native plant species in the Bitterroot National Forest.

The Forest Service also announced that it will hire a liaison that will help the CSKT provide input on forest management in northwest Montana.

CSKT are the only tribes in Montana to enter into the new agreements with the federal government.

Other projects across the country include management of national monuments, fish habitat restoration and using traditional knowledge for vegetation management.
Tags
Montana News U.S. Forest ServiceConfederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information