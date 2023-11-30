© 2023 MTPR
This season's hunting numbers show lower than normal elk harvest, officials say

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published November 30, 2023 at 4:44 AM MST
Bull elk
PD

West Central Montana’s hunting season wrapped up Sunday with a slightly lower-than-normal elk harvest.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) said the number of elk reported at regional wildlife check stations trailed last year’s total by 71. That’s just slightly under the five-year average.

FWP attributes the lower harvest to this fall’s relatively mild temperatures and a lack of snow.

Deer harvest totals were on par with last season. Hunters shot 102 mule deer and 492 white-tailed deer.

Traffic through nearly all of the region’s hunter check stations was up.
Edward F. O'Brien
O'Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O'Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter.
