© 2025 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The head of Montana's education department was charged for driving under the influence

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published June 27, 2025 at 6:16 PM MDT
Susie Hedalen
Board of Public Education
Susie Hedalen

The head of Montana’s education department was cited for driving under the influence last weekend

Lee Newspapers first reported that Office of Public Instruction Superintendent Susie Hedalen was arrested after a traffic stop in Belgrade last Sunday. She was charged with the misdemeanor offense.

Hedalen was released from the Gallatin Valley Detention Center later that day after posting a $900 bond.

In a statement, Hedalen apologized and says she takes “full responsibility for my lapse in judgement.” She said it will not impact her service to Montana.

Montanans elected Hedalen to her first term as the head of K-12 public schools in 2024.
Tags
Montana News Susie HedalenMontana Office of Public Instruction
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information