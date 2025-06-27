The head of Montana's education department was charged for driving under the influence

The head of Montana’s education department was cited for driving under the influence last weekend

Lee Newspapers first reported that Office of Public Instruction Superintendent Susie Hedalen was arrested after a traffic stop in Belgrade last Sunday. She was charged with the misdemeanor offense.

Hedalen was released from the Gallatin Valley Detention Center later that day after posting a $900 bond.

In a statement, Hedalen apologized and says she takes “full responsibility for my lapse in judgement.” She said it will not impact her service to Montana.

Montanans elected Hedalen to her first term as the head of K-12 public schools in 2024.