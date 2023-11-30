New study aims to improve traffic safety on Highway 93

Traffic, and accidents, are steadily increasing between Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley community of Florence. A study aims to improve safety.

Roughly 15 to 27,000 vehicles drive Highway 93 south between Missoula and Florence daily. Projections suggest traffic will only get worse.

“And I think folks are starting to feel the impacts of that growth,” Sarah Nicolai said.

Nicolai works with Helena-based engineering firm Robert Peccia and Associates. The firm is assisting the Montana Department of Transportation with its study of that corridor.

Preliminary findings suggest the mix of commuters, local residents and long-haul truckers is creating conflict. Add wildlife into the mix and that’s leading to a lot of accidents.

According to Sarah Nicolai between 2012 and 2021.

“There were 1,118 crashes – so, quite a few,” Nicolai said.

Potential solutions include intersection improvements, better lighting and wildlife crossings. Organizers will present their findings during an open house at the new Lolo School from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday evening. A virtual open house will be held Thursday at noon.

Final recommendations will be presented by late next summer.