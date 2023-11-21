Briefs: Changes to Glacier vehicle rules; Couple ordered to demolish home inside the park

Glacier National Park officials alter the park's vehicle registration system

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy

Glacier National Park officials are altering the park’s vehicle registration system ahead of next summer. Visitors will need one reservation per vehicle to drive the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road.

The reservation system will continue to include the North Fork entrance station. Reservations are required starting May 24 of next year. A vehicle registration will also be needed to enter the park at the Many Glacier area starting July 1.

Visitors will be able to access Apgar Village, Going-to-the-Sun Road from the east side, and the Two Medicine area without a reservation next year — a change from this summer.

Vehicle reservations will be valid for one day, down from three days this year. Park officials said the change will boost the number of reservations available each day.

Couple ordered to demolish a home they're building in Glacier

Montana Public Radio | By Maxine Spier

A California couple is again being told to demolish the home they’re building inside Glacier National Park.

A declaratory ruling issued Monday found the Flathead Conservation District has jurisdiction over the area where the couple built their cabin.

Back in March the district ordered John and Stacey Ambler to demolish the unfinished home on private property along McDonald Creek. The district said the couple failed to apply for the permit required to make changes to the creek while building their home.

The couple opted instead to file for a declaratory ruling. Now that the ruling is in, the couple were told to remove the home and remediate the damaged stream bed no later than April 1, 2024.

The Amblers have the option to take the issue to court, which could further draw out that process.