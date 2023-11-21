© 2023 MTPR
Briefs: Changes to Glacier vehicle rules; Couple ordered to demolish home inside the park

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy,
Maxine Speier
Published November 21, 2023 at 6:16 AM MST
Glacier National Park sign at the park's St. Mary entrance.
Glacier National Park
Glacier National Park sign at the park's St. Mary entrance.

Glacier National Park officials alter the park's vehicle registration system
Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy

Glacier National Park officials are altering the park’s vehicle registration system ahead of next summer. Visitors will need one reservation per vehicle to drive the west side of Going-to-the-Sun Road.

The reservation system will continue to include the North Fork entrance station. Reservations are required starting May 24 of next year. A vehicle registration will also be needed to enter the park at the Many Glacier area starting July 1.

Visitors will be able to access Apgar Village, Going-to-the-Sun Road from the east side, and the Two Medicine area without a reservation next year — a change from this summer.

Vehicle reservations will be valid for one day, down from three days this year. Park officials said the change will boost the number of reservations available each day.

Couple ordered to demolish a home they're building in Glacier
Montana Public Radio | By Maxine Spier

A California couple is again being told to demolish the home they’re building inside Glacier National Park.

A declaratory ruling issued Monday found the Flathead Conservation District has jurisdiction over the area where the couple built their cabin.

Back in March the district ordered John and Stacey Ambler to demolish the unfinished home on private property along McDonald Creek. The district said the couple failed to apply for the permit required to make changes to the creek while building their home.

The couple opted instead to file for a declaratory ruling. Now that the ruling is in, the couple were told to remove the home and remediate the damaged stream bed no later than April 1, 2024.

The Amblers have the option to take the issue to court, which could further draw out that process.
Tags
Montana News Glacier National ParkGoing-to-the-Sun RoadStacey AmblerJohn AmblerFlathead Conservation DistrictMcDonald CreekApgar Village
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

Respond to a listener callout from Austin
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Maxine Speier
Maxine is the All Things Considered host and reporter for MTPR. She got her start at MTPR as a Montana News intern. She has also worked at KUNC in Northern Colorado and for Pacific Standard magazine as an editorial fellow covering wildfire and the environment.
Maxine graduated from the University of Montana with a master's degree in natural resource journalism and has a degree in creative writing from Vassar College. When she’s not behind the microphone you can find Maxine skiing, hiking with her not-so-well-behaved dogs, or lost in a book.
See stories by Maxine Speier
