VA fails to provide veterans with medical care appointments, officials say

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published November 17, 2023 at 4:57 PM MST
Department of Veterans Affairs logo

The U.S. Government Accountability Office found that the VA is failing to provide veterans with appointments for specialty medical care in a timely manner.

The VA in 2018 implemented recommendations from the Government Accountability Office, or GAO, to speed up the time it takes for a veteran to see a specialty care provider both at a VA facility or a provider in the community.

The VA’s standards call for veterans to see a VA specialist within three days of a referral or a provider outside of the VA within seven days.

The GAO found that standard was met about 85 percent of the time for appointments within the VA system. That’s compared to about 70 percent for community care appointments.

The GAO said the VA has for years struggled to schedule appointments for the roughly six million veterans it serves in a timely manner.

A bill introduced in Congress earlier this year seeks to expand the availability of community care for veterans to give them better access to specialty care.
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
