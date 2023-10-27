Tribal water rights payments; FWP officer cited for hunting violation

Tribal water rights settlement money is on its way to the Blackfeet and Crow nations

Aaron Bolton | Montana Public Radio

The U.S. Department of the Interior announced Thursday that $327 million will flow to tribes with water rights settlements. The Crow Tribe and the Blackfeet Nation will be among the tribes receiving funds this year.

The Blackfeet will receive nearly $36 million toward its water rights settlement agreement. The Crow will receive nearly $13 million.

The funding comes from the Indian Water Rights Settlement Completion Fund. That fund received a $2.5 billion infusion from the infrastructure bill passed by Congress in 2021.

FWP official cited for hunting on private land without permission

John Hooks | Montana Public Radio

The Chief of Operations for Montana Fish Wildlife and Parks pleaded not guilty last week to a charge that he failed to obtain permission from a landowner to cross their property while hunting.

According to a copy of the complaint, Mike Volesky was cited by the department’s chief of law enforcement on October 10th for the offense, which was his first. A department spokesperson said he has been on administrative leave since the citation.

Volesky pleaded not guilty to the charge in Lewis and Clark County Justice Court last week. His next hearing is on November 21st.

