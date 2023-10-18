Intermountain relieves CEO Gary Larcenaire from his position

One of the state’s largest mental health providers has ousted its interim CEO. The turnover comes as Intermountain is taking backlash over its plan to close a residential facility for children.

Intermountain’s board of directors last week voted to relieve Gary Larcenaire of his duties as interim CEO. That’s according to Intermountain spokesperson Erin Benedict.

Benedict said the board had notified Larcenaire that it was beginning its search for a permanent CEO, but he declined to apply for the position.

Benedict did not answer MTPR’s question about why Larcenaire was removed from his post before Intermountain found a permanent replacement.

This comes shortly after parents with children in Intermountain’s residential program threatened to sue over that facility’s planned closure. Intermountain then said it would stay open through November and also attempt to keep eight beds open long-term.

Benedict said it’s unclear whether Intermountain will be able to keep enough staff to continue providing residential services.