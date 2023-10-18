© 2023 MTPR
Intermountain relieves CEO Gary Larcenaire from his position

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published October 18, 2023 at 5:36 PM MDT

One of the state’s largest mental health providers has ousted its interim CEO. The turnover comes as Intermountain is taking backlash over its plan to close a residential facility for children.

Intermountain’s board of directors last week voted to relieve Gary Larcenaire of his duties as interim CEO. That’s according to Intermountain spokesperson Erin Benedict.

Benedict said the board had notified Larcenaire that it was beginning its search for a permanent CEO, but he declined to apply for the position.

Benedict did not answer MTPR’s question about why Larcenaire was removed from his post before Intermountain found a permanent replacement.

This comes shortly after parents with children in Intermountain’s residential program threatened to sue over that facility’s planned closure. Intermountain then said it would stay open through November and also attempt to keep eight beds open long-term.

Benedict said it’s unclear whether Intermountain will be able to keep enough staff to continue providing residential services.

Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
