Health department proposal aims to cut delays for inmates needing treatment

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published October 17, 2023 at 5:20 AM MDT
A sign pointing to the entrances of the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs, MT.
Courtesy Montana State Hospital
/
Montana State Hospital
A sign pointing to the entrances of the Montana State Hospital in Warm Springs, MT.

The Montana State Hospital’s forensic unit has been struggling for years to keep up with the number of inmates criminally committed to the facility. That’s led to long wait times in jail cells for inmates awaiting treatment. State health officials said they have a way to fix the problem.

There are currently 67 people on the state hospital’s forensic facility’s wait list. That’s according to State Health Department attorney Chad Parker, who went before members of the Behavioral Health for Future Generations Commission Friday. The commission will largely decide how to spend $300 million on the state’s mental and behavioral health system.

Parker told members that nearly half of inmates on the waiting list need court-ordered evaluation services that will determine whether they need further treatment or can proceed to trial. Parker says the department's proposal to contract out some those services to counties would cost roughly $3.5 million annually.

“We hope that the near-term initiative would resolve the wait-list issue. We should be operating, probably, as we should be operating,” Parker said.

Members agreed to send that proposal onto Gov. Greg Gianforte ahead of its final report of recommendations. Gianforte will have the final say over which proposals are funded.

Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
