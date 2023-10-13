© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Missoula County gets grants for domestic violence services

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published October 13, 2023 at 4:52 PM MDT

Missoula County recently received two grants totaling nearly $80,000 to help local domestic violence services.

The Montana Board of Crime Control awarded $32,000 to the Missoula County Community Justice Department as part of the federal Violence Against Women Act to help fund its Just Response program. Just Response is designed to improve services for people impacted by domestic and sexual violence, stalking, sex trafficking or child abuse.

The board gave the county Justice Court a $47,600 grant, also funded through the Violence Against Women Act, to expand Missoula’s Domestic Violence Court with a coordinator position.

The program is designed to expedite cases involving partner violence.

Experts say one in four women and one in nine men report having experienced violence in an intimate partner relationship.

According to the Montana Board of Crime Control, Missoula County recorded 540 domestic violence related crimes last year. So far this year nearly 360 such crimes have been recorded.

Tags
Montana News Missoula CountyMontana Board of Crime ControlMissoula County Community Justice Department Just ResponseViolence Against Women Act
Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information

We will be closing the comment section on Nov. 1, 2023. Spam and vitriol have long outweighed genuine conversation in these comments. I want to thank the regulars who've participated in good faith with constructive and insightful comments.

To suggest a correction or reach a reporter, please contact us here. - Josh Burnham, digital editor.