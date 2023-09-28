© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Producer Partnership to donate over 40,000 pounds of meat to Montana food banks

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published September 28, 2023 at 1:28 AM MDT
Boxes of meat from the Producer Partnership are stacked in the back of a trailer.
Courtesy of the Producer Partnership.
Boxes of meat from the Producer Partnership are stacked in the back of a trailer.

Over 40,000 pounds of locally produced and processed pork, breakfast sausage and ground beef will soon be donated to the Montana Food Bank Network.

The protein comes courtesy of the Producer Partnership, a Livingston-based nonprofit made up of farmers and ranchers working to address food insecurity in Montana.

Founder and President Matt Pierson spoke on the matter.

"We take in donated animals; we process them here in our federally inspected plant in Livingston and donate that to food banks and schools across the state,” Pierson said.

Since its founding in the spring of 2020, the Producer Partnership has donated nearly 250,000 pounds of Montana-raised food to the Montana Food Bank Network and other charities across the state.

Next week the Producer Partnership will deliver a semi-truckload of beef and pork to the network, which will in turn, distribute the food to its statewide partners.

The food will be delivered to agencies in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, Great Falls Browning, Kalispell, Missoula and Deer Lodge.

Tags
Montana News Montana Food Bank NetworkProducer PartnershipMatt Pierson
Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information