Producer Partnership to donate over 40,000 pounds of meat to Montana food banks

Over 40,000 pounds of locally produced and processed pork, breakfast sausage and ground beef will soon be donated to the Montana Food Bank Network.

The protein comes courtesy of the Producer Partnership, a Livingston-based nonprofit made up of farmers and ranchers working to address food insecurity in Montana.

Founder and President Matt Pierson spoke on the matter.

"We take in donated animals; we process them here in our federally inspected plant in Livingston and donate that to food banks and schools across the state,” Pierson said.

Since its founding in the spring of 2020, the Producer Partnership has donated nearly 250,000 pounds of Montana-raised food to the Montana Food Bank Network and other charities across the state.

Next week the Producer Partnership will deliver a semi-truckload of beef and pork to the network, which will in turn, distribute the food to its statewide partners.

The food will be delivered to agencies in Billings, Bozeman, Butte, Helena, Great Falls Browning, Kalispell, Missoula and Deer Lodge.