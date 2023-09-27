Billings man accused of threatening President Biden and Sen. Tester

A Billings man is accused of threatening to kill President Joe Biden and Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester.

29-year-old Anthony James Cross pleaded not guilty Tuesday to federal charges that he threatened to injure and murder Biden and Tester.

According to the Montana U.S. Attorney’s Office, Cross allegedly made the threats this past April.

If convicted of the most serious charge, he faces a maximum of ten years of imprisonment, a $250,000 fine and three years of supervised release.

Following his appearance in U.S. District Court in Billings this week, Cross was detained pending further proceedings.

In a separate case, Kevin Patrick Smith of Kalispell was sentenced this summer to 2.5 years in federal prison for threatening to kill Sen. Tester.