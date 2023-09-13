© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Prescribed burning starts to pick up for the season across Montana

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published September 13, 2023 at 6:37 PM MDT
A prescribed fire takes place in Lolo National Forest
Inciweb
A prescribed fire takes place in Lolo National Forest on Sunday, Sep. 10, 2023

As wildfire season winds down, late summer and early fall prescribed burning is picking up throughout Montana.

Forest officials said prescribed burns are necessary to reduce hazardous fuels, restore wildlife habitat and protect communities from future catastrophic wildfires.

Now that this summer’s scorching heat and tinder dry conditions are finally giving way to shorter days, cooler temps and wetter conditions, smoke plumes from prescribed burns will soon dot Montana’s landscape.

Helena-area residents this week are already seeing smoke from burning operations on the Helena-Lewis and Clark National Forest. Fire crews there intentionally burned several hundred acres on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Fire managers on the Bitterroot National Forest are considering over 10,000 acres of potential prescribed fire treatment throughout the forest this autumn. Smoke will likely be visible at times from the West Fork Highway, East Fork Road or Highway 93.

The Lolo National Forest is also planning to conduct burns over the next several weeks. The Custer Gallatin National Forest will start prescribed treatments on the Yellowstone Ranger District south of Big Timber as soon as next week.

Prescribed burns this time of year generally take place between September and November.

Tags
Montana News Helena-Lewis and Clark National ForestBitterroot National ForestLolo National ForestCuster Gallatin National Forest
Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information