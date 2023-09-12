© 2023 MTPR
Inspectors catch invasive mussels, weeds after 88,000 watercraft checks

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published September 12, 2023 at 6:13 AM MDT
Watercraft inspection station sign.
Katrin Frye
Watercraft inspection station sign.

The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department (FWP) and its partners have inspected over 88,000 watercraft this year for aquatic invasive species.

According to a FWP press release Monday, 45 of those were intercepted with mussels and over 400 were contaminated with aquatic weeds. Inspection stations decontaminate watercraft before allowing them to enter Montana’s lakes and rivers.

The agency said no Eurasian watermilfoil has been found in Beaver Lake near Whitefish this season following three comprehensive surveys. Another follow-up survey will be conducted in October.

Invasive plants and animal species can alter and degrade native habitat. Once they get established, invasives can be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to eliminate.

FWP and partner agencies, which include tribes, counties and conservation districts, operate over 17 roadside watercraft inspection stations across the state.

SubSurface: Resisting Montana's Underwater Invaders
SubSurface
What happens if Montana fails to stop the coming invasion of zebra and quagga mussels threatening the state's water bodies? Look into Montana's future (or one possible future) to see how the invasive mussels changed the Great Lakes region, and Montana's efforts to detect and prevent their spread.

Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
