Inspectors catch invasive mussels, weeds after 88,000 watercraft checks

The Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Department (FWP) and its partners have inspected over 88,000 watercraft this year for aquatic invasive species.

According to a FWP press release Monday, 45 of those were intercepted with mussels and over 400 were contaminated with aquatic weeds. Inspection stations decontaminate watercraft before allowing them to enter Montana’s lakes and rivers.

The agency said no Eurasian watermilfoil has been found in Beaver Lake near Whitefish this season following three comprehensive surveys. Another follow-up survey will be conducted in October.

Invasive plants and animal species can alter and degrade native habitat. Once they get established, invasives can be extremely difficult, if not impossible, to eliminate.

FWP and partner agencies, which include tribes, counties and conservation districts, operate over 17 roadside watercraft inspection stations across the state.