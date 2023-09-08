Hungry Horse Reservoir's West Shore Road reopens to the public

The Flathead National Forest is reopening more of the Hungry Horse Reservoir to the public as recent rains have helped firefighters contain wildfires in the area.

The entirety of the West Shore Road is now open to the Spotted Bear Ranger Station. The reservoir was first closed to the public about a month ago. Sections of the road have been slowly reopening.

Many campgrounds along the reservoir have extended their closing dates and have reduced fees.

All of the wildfires near the reservoir are nearing 100% containment and evacuation notices and orders have been lifted.