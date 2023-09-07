© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Conservation projects get $28 million boost from the Inflation Reduction Act

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published September 7, 2023 at 5:11 AM MDT

$28 million in federal funding has been designated to support restoration and conservation projects on public lands across the West.

The Bureau of Land Management’s (BLM) announcement Tuesday said the funding will back six large scale partnerships with national organizations, states and the Navajo Nation on BLM-managed public lands.

For example, BLM said a nearly $10 million slice of the overall funding will go to a partnership with the Nature Conservancy to create natural looking beaver dams and rock structures. The goal is to promote healthy riverscapes and intact sagebrush ecosystems in six states, including Montana.

Another $2.5 million will bankroll Backcountry Hunters and Anglers’ (BHA) efforts to inventory, modify and remove fences on BLM-managed lands in the West.

A BHA spokesperson told MTPR the project will benefit pronghorn, mule deer, elk and bighorn sheep by eliminating barriers to wildlife movement on and around BLM lands. The group said the fence work will also benefit sage grouse habitat and populations.

The $28 million comes from the Inflation Reduction Act signed by President Joe Biden last summer.

Tags
Montana News U.S. Bureau of Land ManagementNature ConservancyBackcountry Hunters & AnglersInflation Reduction Act Joe BidenEnvironment
Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information