Montana News
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Some fire evacuations get lifted as persistent rainfall subdues large wildfires

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published August 30, 2023 at 5:28 PM MDT
A firefighter is found on the East Fork Fire working to extinguish smoldering duff and other material.
Inciweb
A firefighter on the East Fork Fire works to extinguish smoldering duff and other material.

Persistent rainfall in northwest Montana has subdued large wildfires in the area.

Rainfall totals varied from about half an inch of rain to slightly over two inches between Tuesday evening to mid-day Wednesday.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office rescinded a pre-evacuation notice for the East Fork Fire near Olney. The fire posed a potential threat to properties near Highway 93. The sheriff’s office said that evacuation notice could return if fire activity picks up in the coming days.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes also have rescinded a closure at the Perma Bridge along the Flathead River.

Flathead and Sanders counties are moving from Stage 2 fire restrictions to no fire restrictions starting Friday.

Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
