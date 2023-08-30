Some fire evacuations get lifted as persistent rainfall subdues large wildfires

Persistent rainfall in northwest Montana has subdued large wildfires in the area.

Rainfall totals varied from about half an inch of rain to slightly over two inches between Tuesday evening to mid-day Wednesday.

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office rescinded a pre-evacuation notice for the East Fork Fire near Olney. The fire posed a potential threat to properties near Highway 93. The sheriff’s office said that evacuation notice could return if fire activity picks up in the coming days.

The Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribes also have rescinded a closure at the Perma Bridge along the Flathead River.

Flathead and Sanders counties are moving from Stage 2 fire restrictions to no fire restrictions starting Friday.