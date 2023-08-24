State officials seek members for charter school formation oversight panel

Montana’s head of public K-12 schools announced she’s seeking applicants for a seat on the seven-member panel that will oversee the formation of public charter schools in the state.

Superintendent of Public Instruction Elsie Arntzen said members of the Community Choice School Commission will be aware that a judge could stop their work before it begins. An education group is challenging the 2023 state law that paved the way for public charter schools.

“Because it is the law right at this point, we’re continuing our efforts to get the best individual to represent children and families across our state,” Arntzen said.

The schools would be partially funded by taxpayers but be exempt from some state regulations. Teachers at the schools wouldn’t need to be certified by the state and their governing bodies wouldn’t face an election for their first three years of operation.

Amanda Curtis leads Montana’s largest union of public employees and serves on the board of an education group that sued to overturn the law . She and the suit’s plaintiffs said the policy violates Montanans’ right to a quality education, in part by funneling state dollars to schools they said are essentially private.

“I don’t expect this commission to ever meet or review an application because I fully expect the Montana judicial system to uphold Montana’s Constitution,” Curtis said in a phone interview.

The law says Gov. Greg Gianforte and leaders in the House of Representatives and Senate must make their appointments to the commission by Aug. 30. So far, only Artzen has publicly announced her intent to make an appointment. MTPR reached out to the governor and legislative leadership for comment, but did not hear back by deadline.