Montana News

Parent-teacher coalition sues MT over a new public charter school law

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published June 14, 2023 at 6:04 PM MDT

A coalition of public education officials, teachers and parents is suing the state over a new law allowing for the creation of public charter schools in Montana.

The lawsuit alleges the law is unconstitutional and creates a “separate and unequal system of state-subsidized private schools.” The policy allows communities to found charter schools that are not beholden to state education regulations or publicly-elected school boards, but receive state funding.

Gov. Greg Gianforte signed the bill into law last month, along with a separate policy allowing for the creation of the charter schools that are governed by school boards. The second policy has not been challenged.

Gianforte said charter schools will empower parents and offer individualized learning.

The suit was filed in Lewis and Clark District Court.


Montana News Greg GianforteLewis & Clark District Court
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio. Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu.  
