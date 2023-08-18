Glacier Park seeks public input on ticketed entry program

Glacier National Park is asking for input from the public on how it could improve access and visitor experience.

The park will host a series of public meetings on its ticketed entry program pilot later this month. The ticketed entry system has received scrutiny from some of Montana’s congressional delegation for unnecessarily restricting locals’ access to the park.

The park says public input will inform how that program operates next summer. However, the park says these meetings are not part of a formal planning process. The park says it has not made any decisions about the future of the ticketed reservation system and will engage the public before it does.