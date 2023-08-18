© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

Evacuations ordered near Trego. High winds fuel new fire near Plains

Montana Public Radio
Published August 18, 2023 at 5:05 PM MDT

The Flathead County Sheriff Friday afternoon issued a new mandatory evacuation order for the 3,000 acre East Fork Fire burning approximately 12 miles outside of Trego, MT. Fire conditions today deteriorated with low humidity and high winds.

The mandatory evacuation applies to residents and visitors north of mile marker 146 on Highway 93 to mile marker 157.9, along the Lincoln/Flathead County line. The order also applies to residents of Good Creek Road and those who access Good Creek west to the Lincoln County line.

Pre-evacuation notices issued August 17 are still in effect, including Olney.

The American Red Cross has established a shelter in Columbia Falls. They ask that you please call the Red Cross before arriving at the shelter. 1-800-733-2767.

River Road East Fire

A new 50 acre wildfire being pushed by powerful winds is burning just west of Plains. A Lolo National Forest spokesperson tells MTPR the new fire start, called the River Road East fire, started on private property Friday afternoon.

There are unconfirmed reports of evacuations along McLaughlin Creek Road in Paradise. The Sheriff's department or local emergency authorities issue those orders. If you feel unsafe, don't wait for evacuation orders.

Winds are reportedly too strong for air support such as helicopters and air tankers.

Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.
A grid of logos from individual Fireline episodes.
Fireline
Fireline probes the causes and consequences of the increasingly devastating wildfires burning in the U.S. It taps into the experience of firefighters, tribal land managers, climate scientists and others to understand how we got here and where we're going.

Tags
Montana News wildfireEast Fork FireRiver Road East Fire
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information