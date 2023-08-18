Evacuations ordered near Trego. High winds fuel new fire near Plains

The Flathead County Sheriff Friday afternoon issued a new mandatory evacuation order for the 3,000 acre East Fork Fire burning approximately 12 miles outside of Trego, MT. Fire conditions today deteriorated with low humidity and high winds.

The mandatory evacuation applies to residents and visitors north of mile marker 146 on Highway 93 to mile marker 157.9, along the Lincoln/Flathead County line. The order also applies to residents of Good Creek Road and those who access Good Creek west to the Lincoln County line.

Pre-evacuation notices issued August 17 are still in effect, including Olney.

The American Red Cross has established a shelter in Columbia Falls. They ask that you please call the Red Cross before arriving at the shelter. 1-800-733-2767.

River Road East Fire

A new 50 acre wildfire being pushed by powerful winds is burning just west of Plains. A Lolo National Forest spokesperson tells MTPR the new fire start, called the River Road East fire, started on private property Friday afternoon.

There are unconfirmed reports of evacuations along McLaughlin Creek Road in Paradise. The Sheriff's department or local emergency authorities issue those orders. If you feel unsafe, don't wait for evacuation orders.

Winds are reportedly too strong for air support such as helicopters and air tankers.

