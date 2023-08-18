© 2023 MTPR
Montana News

A second Missoula Starbucks has voted to unionize

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published August 18, 2023 at 9:41 AM MDT

A second Missoula Starbucks elected to unionize Wednesday, joining hundreds of the coffee giant’s locations that have organized across the country.

Jaret Kaldec has worked at the Grant Creek Starbucks location in Missoula for four years, and is part of the organizing committee. He said the vibe at the store is sky high after the vote on Wednesday.

“I think, overall, a lot of people are really excited. We’re excited to get to next steps, we’re excited that we have come together as a coalition and finally unionized,” Kaldec said.

The store is the second in Montana to unionize. Another Missoula location organized in May. They now join a growing national movement.

Starbucks Workers United says more than three hundred locations nationwide have unionized since 2021. In that time, the corporation has been hit with more than 600 complaints of illegal union busting tactics. The National Labor Relations Board found Starbucks acted illegally in many of those cases.

Grant Creek Starbucks workers have also lodged a complaint over unfair practices.

Kaldec also said the store quietly closed down the day of the vote:

“Which is very much so union busting, because we could have very easily kept the store open. And it was also only communicated to partners through word of mouth, and not an actual posting,” Kaldec said.

While they wait to see if Starbucks will come to the negotiating table, Kaldec says he and other organizers hope to make inroads at locations across the state.

John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
