Missoula Starbucks employees unionize

A Missoula Starbucks has become the first store in Montana to join a growing list of unionized stores across the country.

Organizers at the store on Brooks St. and Central Ave. in Missoula announced May 23 that they have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to join Starbucks Workers United, the union representing employees at the chain.

The union says this is the first Starbucks location in Montana to join. A store in Butte announced in April 2022 the start of an organizing campaign to hold a union election.

Starbucks Workers United says over 300 Starbucks stores in 38 states and the District of Columbia have successfully unionized.

Congratulations to the FIRST Starbucks store in Montana to join the Starbucks Workers United movement — the Brooks & Central store in Missoula, MT! pic.twitter.com/W6rzzNFPvP — Starbucks Workers United (@SBWorkersUnited) May 23, 2023