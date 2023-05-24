© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News

Missoula Starbucks employees unionize

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published May 24, 2023 at 7:17 PM MDT
A Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022.
Matt Rourke
/
AP Photo
A Starbucks location in Havertown, Pa., Tuesday, April 26, 2022.

A Missoula Starbucks has become the first store in Montana to join a growing list of unionized stores across the country.

Organizers at the store on Brooks St. and Central Ave. in Missoula announced May 23 that they have filed a petition with the National Labor Relations Board to join Starbucks Workers United, the union representing employees at the chain.

The union says this is the first Starbucks location in Montana to join. A store in Butte announced in April 2022 the start of an organizing campaign to hold a union election.

Starbucks Workers United says over 300 Starbucks stores in 38 states and the District of Columbia have successfully unionized.

Tags
Montana News Missoula MontanaStarbucksNational Labor Relations BoardStarbucks Workers UnitedButte Montana
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information