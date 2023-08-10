U.S. Forest Service closes Hungry Horse Reservoir to all public access

The U.S. Forest Service has temporarily closed a popular northwest Montana reservoir to all public access. The wildfire-related decision is a preemptive move and not an emergency evacuation.

Wildfire is now burning on three sides of Hungry Horse Reservoir.

Flathead National Forest spokesperson Kira Powell said recent cool weather has temporarily moderated fire behavior, but hot and dry conditions are expected to return by week’s end.

“In case the wildfire activity does end up increasing we’d hate to have firefighters and first responders divert themselves from firefighting to help the public get out of there safely,” Kira said. “That is not when we want an evacuation to occur – under pressure.”

Law enforcement officials Tuesday swept the 34-mile long Hungry Horse Reservoir area to ensure all visitors were aware of the closure order.

Powell said forest officials did not make the decision lightly and will reopen the reservoir to recreation as soon as it is safe to do so.

Meanwhile, she urges people to reach out to forest officials for suggestions on other regional boating and fishing opportunities.