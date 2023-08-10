© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Montana Public Radio wildfire news
Montana Wildfire News
Wildfire, fire management and air quality news for western Montana and the Northern Rockies.

U.S. Forest Service closes Hungry Horse Reservoir to all public access

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published August 10, 2023 at 6:49 AM MDT

The U.S. Forest Service has temporarily closed a popular northwest Montana reservoir to all public access. The wildfire-related decision is a preemptive move and not an emergency evacuation.

Wildfire is now burning on three sides of Hungry Horse Reservoir.

Flathead National Forest spokesperson Kira Powell said recent cool weather has temporarily moderated fire behavior, but hot and dry conditions are expected to return by week’s end.

“In case the wildfire activity does end up increasing we’d hate to have firefighters and first responders divert themselves from firefighting to help the public get out of there safely,” Kira said. “That is not when we want an evacuation to occur – under pressure.”

Law enforcement officials Tuesday swept the 34-mile long Hungry Horse Reservoir area to ensure all visitors were aware of the closure order.

Powell said forest officials did not make the decision lightly and will reopen the reservoir to recreation as soon as it is safe to do so.

Meanwhile, she urges people to reach out to forest officials for suggestions on other regional boating and fishing opportunities.

Stage Two Fire restrictions are in place across the Flathead National Forest. That means campfires and operating vehicles off-trail are prohibited. Smoking, welding and other risky activities are also restricted.

Tags
Montana News U.S. Forest ServiceHungry Horse ReservoirKira Powellwildfire
Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
See stories by Edward F. O'Brien
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information