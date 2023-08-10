© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Gov. names new leader of the Montana Department of Labor and Industry

Montana Public Radio | By Austin Amestoy
Published August 10, 2023 at 7:47 PM MDT

The Montana Department of Labor and Industry is under new leadership. Gov. Greg Gianforte selected Sarah Swanson for the role of commissioner.

Swanson has served as the department’s director of strategic engagement since 2021 and worked as chief of staff for the state Office of Public Instruction before that. She previously managed a four-store John Deere equipment business based in northeast Montana.

In a statement, Swanson said she intends to “address the long-standing disconnect between employers and education, to modernize IT systems and to deliver meaningful red-tape relief to Main Street.”

Former labor commissioner Laurie Esau resigned in July following a DUI arrest.

Tags
Montana News Montana Department of Labor and IndustryGreg GianforteSarah SwansonMontana Politics
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.

Respond to a listener callout from Austin
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information