Montana News

State labor commissioner resigns after being arrested for DUI

Montana Public Radio | By Edward F. O'Brien
Published July 10, 2023 at 5:56 PM MDT

Montana’s Commissioner of Labor and Industry resigned Monday following her arrest for allegedly driving under the influence this weekend.

Laurie Esau was booked into the Missoula County jail yesterday evening.

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s spokesperson tells MTPR he accepted Esau’s resignation this morning. She has served as the Montana Department of Labor and Industry Chief since January of 2021.

Department of Labor and Industry Chief of Staff John Elizandro will serve as acting commissioner until Esau’s permanent replacement is hired.

Edward F. O'Brien
O’Brien first landed at Montana Public Radio three decades ago as a news intern while attending the University of Montana School of Journalism. His first career job out of school was covering the 1995 Montana Legislature. When the session wrapped up, O’Brien was fortunate enough to land a full-time position at the station as a general assignment reporter. Feel free to drop him a line at edward.obrien@umt.edu.
