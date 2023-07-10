State labor commissioner resigns after being arrested for DUI

Montana’s Commissioner of Labor and Industry resigned Monday following her arrest for allegedly driving under the influence this weekend.

Laurie Esau was booked into the Missoula County jail yesterday evening.

Gov. Greg Gianforte’s spokesperson tells MTPR he accepted Esau’s resignation this morning. She has served as the Montana Department of Labor and Industry Chief since January of 2021.

Department of Labor and Industry Chief of Staff John Elizandro will serve as acting commissioner until Esau’s permanent replacement is hired.