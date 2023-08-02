Evacuations ordered for Heinrude; Officials say 'asbestos forest' fire is contained

Evacuation order in place in the Heinrude community due to wildfires

Montana Public Radio | By Hailey Smalley

The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has issued an evacuation order for the seasonal community of Heinrude near Hungry Horse Reservoir due to wildfires burning in the area. The National Forest Service is also issuing a closure for the Spotted Bear area.

The Tin Soldier Complex east of Swan Lake has burned nearly 1,500 acres since lightning ignited the fires on July 30th.

Public Information Officer Nicole Porter said efforts are focused on protecting the Heinrude cabins and other nearby structures, including the Stony Hill Communication Site, a nearby hydro-electric plant and several commercial ranches.

“Priority one is just the closest structures in which direction the fire is currently growing,” Porter said.

The fires are currently 0% contained and officials expect them to increase in size.

Tub Gulch Fire burning in “asbestos forest” is contained

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton

Fire officials say that the Tub Gulch Fire burning in Libby’s “asbestos forest” is contained.

The fire is burning three acres near a defunct vermiculite mine. Asbestos from the mine has contaminated the landscape and trees in the area. A special firefighting team equipped with air purifying respirators responded to the fire Monday.

The Lincoln County Asbestos Resource Program continues to collect daily air samples to monitor for asbestos potentially spreading through the fire’s smoke. However, samples must be analyzed by a certified lab and could take a few days to receive results.

Firefighters reach 19% containment of the Colt Fire

Montana Public Radio | By Hailey Smalley

Firefighters reached 19% containment on the Colt Fire northwest of Seeley Lake Wednesday morning. Much of the fire’s eastern boundary, which runs along the northwestern edge of the Clearwater River Valley, is now contained.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office lifted the evacuation order on Rovero Flats East and West. Residents in Rovero Flats, on the north and south ends of Lake Inez and on Beaver Creek Road remain under an evacuation warning.

Several areas in Lolo and Flathead National Forest, including areas around Rainy Lake, Alva Lake and Lake Inez, remain closed.

Public meetings are scheduled for 7 p.m. Wednesday at Seeley Lake Elementary School and 7 p.m. Thursday at Swan Valley Community Hall. Both meetings will be streamed on the Colt Fire Facebook page.

Officials estimate the lightning-caused fire has consumed nearly 6,900 acres since its discovery on July 18 and say moderate growth remains likely as warm dry weather continues.