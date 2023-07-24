© 2023 MTPR
Montana News
Environment
Montana news about the environment, natural resources, wildlife, climate change and more.

Officials detect the West Nile virus in Blaine County mosquitos

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published July 24, 2023 at 6:31 PM MDT
dr_relling/flickr
/

State health officials announced Monday that they detected West Nile Virus in mosquitoes from Blaine County. This is the first detection of the virus this year. No people or animals have tested positive.

This is the first reported case of West Nile since 2021, but the state has tallied over 50 cases in humans during a single summer in the past.

State health officials said mosquito surveillance this year has detected a large population of a species known to carry the virus. Most people who contract the West Nile experience no symptoms. Most symptoms are mild such as headaches and vomiting.

Severe complications are rare, but the virus can lead to coma, paralysis and death.

Health officials are encouraging Montanans to protect themselves from mosquito bites by using effective repellent, to drain standing water near their homes, make sure window screens are secure and wear long sleeves and pants from dusk to dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
