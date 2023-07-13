National wildfire activity this year is below normal so far, experts say

Wildfire activity across the country is well below normal this year. As the summer fire season starts to ramp up, experts are asking the public to help prevent unnecessary fire starts.

According to the National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC), the United States is currently well below the 10-year average for wildfire activity.

As of July 10, just over 731,000 acres had burned nationally. By July 10 last year, that number was fast approaching 5 million acres.

NIFC tells Montana Public Radio a combination of a long, snowy winter, a cool, wet spring and an early summer and effective use of initial attack resources has so far kept large, complex wildfires at bay.

But according to Karl Nikoleyczik, a fire management officer with the Montana Department of Natural Resources, that may change before too long.

“End of July and then we start getting into August when the temperatures get a little warmer and we start getting that lightning is when we start seeing those larger fires,” Nikoleyczik said.

As the summer temperatures start to ratchet up and the precipitation dwindles, Nikoleyczik urges the public to be especially mindful of the escalating fire danger.

“Nearly 75% of all those fires are human caused. That includes debris burning, unattended campfires and equipment fires,” Nikoleyczik said.