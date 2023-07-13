Montana Folk Festival expected to bring an economic boost to southwest Montana

The Montana Folk Festival kicks off in Butte this weekend. The thousands of expected attendees should bring a welcome economic boost to southwest Montana.

Uptown Butte has been a hub of activity in the week leading up to the 2023 Montana Folk Festival.

Organizers are racing against the clock to prepare the six stages that will host dozens of performers. Local businesses are preparing to serve over 100,000 expected attendees.

Organizers estimate the festival brings around $25 million into the region, with $10 million staying in Butte.

Longtime festival Director George Everett said that’s a welcome change from a forced hiatus during the pandemic.

“Boy, it’s so much better than 2020 and 2021 where we couldn’t have a festival at all. And we were really worried that mass gatherings might be a thing of the past,” Everett said.

The festival returned last year with attendance close to the 2019 record of over 160,000, albeit with COVID protocols that stressed out organizers.

“We were terrified. Even though things were opening back up last year we still had strict protocols for COVID,” Everett said.

There’s hope the iconic gathering will be able to build off last year’s success.

“A lot of support from the community here. A lot of people see this as the premier summer event. And we try to make it that and keep up with that expectation,” Everett said.

