Listen live on MTPR: 2023 Montana Folk Festival

The 2023 Montana Folk Festival is July 14 - 16 in Butte, and you can listen live on Montana Public Radio!

Don't miss the excitement of one of the largest free outdoor music festivals in the Northwest. Tune in live on MTPR Friday and Saturday for music from the Original Stage.

Friday

7 p.m. – Redd Volkaert – Top Telecaster guitarist featuring Swing and Honky Tonk

8 p.m. – Kiki Valera y Son Cubano – Traditional Cuban band

9:20 p.m. – Melody Angel – Chicago Blues

Saturday

2 p.m. – Catherine Russell – Jazz, Blues and Swing

3 p.m. – High Fidelity – Award winning traditional Bluegrass

4 p.m. – Red Baraat – Dhol and Brass – Punjab, India

5 p.m. – All Things Considered and Montana evening news

6 p.m. - Teada – Irish Music – Internationally touring band

7 p.m. – Nathan & the Zyceco Cha Chas

8 p.m. – Ricardo Lemvo & Makina Loca – Congolese/Angolan music

9:20 p.m. – Cyril Neville – Funk and Blues

Follow Montana Public Radio on Facebook and Instagram for updates during the festivities, and tag us with your photos and the #mtfolkfest hashtag.

If you’re at the festival, stop by MTPR’s tent near the Original Stage to pick up some goodies and say hi.

Whether you’re tuned in on air, online or in Butte, join us July 14 and 15 for live music on Montana Public Radio.

Find more festival info and schedules here.

