Montana News

Sanders County officials search for an escaped homicide suspect

Montana Public Radio | By Victoria Traxler
Published July 10, 2023 at 5:34 PM MDT
Homicide suspect Chadwick Shane Mobley escaped from custody in Plains Montana.
Homicide suspect Chadwick Shane Mobley escaped from custody in Plains Montana.

Sanders County Sheriff’s Office is searching for an escaped homicide suspect. According to the agency, 42-year-old Chadwick Shane Mobley escaped at the Town Pump in Plains while being transported from Lincoln County.

Police are asking those in the area to be wary, lock all doors and call 911 regarding any suspicious activity.

The Sheriff’s Office says Mobley is approximately 6-feet, weighs 150 pounds, and wore a light colored t-shirt, camo pants, a ball cap, boots, and a black coat. Mobley escaped Sunday morning after removing his handcuffs and shackles.

Mobley was arrested in relation to the 2011 death of a Michigan woman. Michigan State Police charged Mobley with first degree murder and felony murder.

