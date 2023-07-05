© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News

Maternal death among Indigenous mothers has doubled since 1999, study says

Montana Public Radio | By Aaron Bolton
Published July 5, 2023 at 6:22 PM MDT
A woman lying in a hospital bed.
wutwhanfoto/Getty Images/iStockphoto
/
iStockphoto
A woman lying in a hospital bed.

The rate of Indigenous women that died during or shortly after pregnancy more than doubled in recent decades, according to a new study.

The study, published in the Journal of the American Medical Association, showed that maternal mortality rates for Native American and Alaska Native women increased by nearly 110% between 1999 and 2019. That was the largest increase among all racial groups.

Deaths among Indigenous women were especially high across the Great Plains. Northern mountain states like Montana were also found to have high maternal death rates among all races.

Researchers say it’s hard to determine what drove the spike in deaths among Native American pregnant women because death records across the country can vary widely.

Causes of maternal mortality include suicide, substance abuse, excessive bleeding, and infection among many other conditions.

Researchers say racial disparities among pregnant women can in part be attributed to systemic and interpersonal racism.

Tags
Montana News IndigenousAmerican Medical AssociationNative Americans
Aaron Bolton
Aaron graduated from the University of Minnesota School of Journalism in 2015 after interning at Minnesota Public Radio. He landed his first reporting gig in Wrangell, Alaska where he enjoyed the remote Alaskan lifestyle and eventually moved back to the road system as the KBBI News Director in Homer, Alaska. He joined the MTPR team in 2019. Aaron now reports on all things in northwest Montana and statewide health care.
See stories by Aaron Bolton
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information