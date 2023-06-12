Montana trans history event in Butte rescheduled after cancellation

A public lecture on the history of Montana’s trans and Two-Spirit community that was canceled by local officials in Butte has been rescheduled and relocated.

The lecture was originally scheduled at the Butte Public Library for June 2, but was abruptly canceled the day before when a social media complaint caused worries that the event may violate a new law that bans drag story hours at public schools and libraries.

Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said the decision was made out of “an abundance of caution.”