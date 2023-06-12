© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Montana trans history event in Butte rescheduled after cancellation

Montana Public Radio | By John Hooks
Published June 12, 2023 at 6:16 PM MDT

A public lecture on the history of Montana’s trans and Two-Spirit community that was canceled by local officials in Butte has been rescheduled and relocated.

The lecture was originally scheduled at the Butte Public Library for June 2, but was abruptly canceled the day before when a social media complaint caused worries that the event may violate a new law that bans drag story hours at public schools and libraries.

Butte-Silver Bow Chief Executive J.P. Gallagher said the decision was made out of “an abundance of caution.”

The event’s organizer, Adria Jawort, announced on Twitter that the presentation will now be given at the Carpenter’s Union Hall on June 20. As a private building, the hall is not subject to the drag ban.

Tags
Montana News Montana PoliticsButte-Silver Bow Public LibraryAdria JawortJ.P. GallagherButte-Silver Bow CountyButte MontanaCarpenter's Union Hall
John Hooks
John joined the Montana Public Radio team in August 2022. Born and raised in Helena, he graduated from the University of Montana’s School of Media Arts and created the Montana history podcast Land Grab. John can be contacted at john.hooks@umt.edu
See stories by John Hooks
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information