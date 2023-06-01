Butte officials cancel trans history event fearing it conflicts with anti-trans laws

An event at the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library discussing transgender history in Montana was canceled by local officials who feared it may conflict with a recent law banning minors from attending drag shows.

Adria Jawort, a trans and Indigenous activist, was looking forward to giving a talk at the library on Friday, June 2nd, about the history of trans and Two-Spirit people in Montana.

Jawort said learning that history is important, especially in the wake of a slew of anti-trans bills that passed the recently adjourned state Legislature .

“To combat bigotry, you present knowledge,” Jawort said. “Just pointing out that trans people have always existed in Montana, since time immemorial I like to say.”

But Jawort was surprised when the event was abruptly canceled the day before it was supposed to be held. In a statement released Thursday , the Butte-Silver Bow Public Library said local officials made the decision over fears the presentation could violate a new law that bans drag story hours for minors in public schools and libraries.

Butte-Silver Bow County Attorney Eileen Joyce told MTPR the decision was made out of an abundance of caution after the local government received a message through its Facebook page complaining about the presentation and saying it violated the ban.

The complaint pointed to a Twitter post by Jawort that highlighted ways her presentation could be viewed as a violation of the ban. Jawort said the point of the post was to show how the law’s broad provisions are not limited strictly to drag shows, but could limit the ability of trans people to speak in public spaces.

“We always said these laws could technically target trans people, so that was my whole reason for the post,” Jawort said.

Jawort said she remained open to giving the presentation at a different date and location.