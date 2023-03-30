© 2023 MTPR
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Bill to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth now on governor’s desk

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published March 30, 2023 at 7:18 AM MDT
68th Legislature 2023
Senate Bill number 99 would ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth in Montana

Republican lawmakers are sending a bill to ban gender-affirming care for trangender youth in Montana to the governor for consideration.

The high-profile proposal has drawn more than 100 residents to the state Capitol to testify. Opponents, including medical experts and the state’s trans community, say the ban will prevent minors from receiving best practice care and lead to higher rates of depression and suicide. Supporters say the bill aims to protect young people from treatment that could have long-lasting impacts.

The American Medical Association says treatment for gender dysphoria, like puberty blockers, is medically necessary.

Despite passionate protest from Democrats, the state Legislature’s Republican supermajority passed the bill largely along party lines. A similar policy failed in the Montana Legislature twice last session.

It’s now up to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte to either sign, veto or allow the bill to become law without his signature.

Tags
Montana News Montana LegislaturetransgenderAmerican Medical AssociationGreg Gianforte
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee began covering state government and politics for Montana Public Radio in August 2020. Originally from Belgrade, Montana, she graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program and previously worked as a reporter for the Bozeman Daily Chronicle and UM’s Legislative News Service. Please share tips, questions and concerns by emailing shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu. 
