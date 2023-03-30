Bill to ban gender-affirming care for transgender youth now on governor’s desk

Republican lawmakers are sending a bill to ban gender-affirming care for trangender youth in Montana to the governor for consideration.

The high-profile proposal has drawn more than 100 residents to the state Capitol to testify. Opponents, including medical experts and the state’s trans community, say the ban will prevent minors from receiving best practice care and lead to higher rates of depression and suicide. Supporters say the bill aims to protect young people from treatment that could have long-lasting impacts.

The American Medical Association says treatment for gender dysphoria, like puberty blockers, is medically necessary.

Despite passionate protest from Democrats, the state Legislature’s Republican supermajority passed the bill largely along party lines. A similar policy failed in the Montana Legislature twice last session.

It’s now up to Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte to either sign, veto or allow the bill to become law without his signature.