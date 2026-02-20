Montana Ag groups applaud Supreme Court ruling overturning some tariffs

Tariffs usually require an act of Congress, but President Donald Trump cited a national emergency statute to enact steep taxes on foreign goods early last year.

Trump said the tariffs were a necessary tool to curb drug trafficking , and later to correct imbalances in foreign trade agreements .

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that Trump overstepped Congress’ authority, nullifying the tariffs.

That ruling stems from a suit filed by two small businesses. But members of the Blackfeet Nation in Montana filed their own lawsuit first , arguing that Trump infringed on tribal sovereignty.

That suit is still pending and based on a different legal framework. But their Attorney Monica Tranel says the ruling supports the plaintiffs’ case.

“This ruling is very good across the board, a great outcome, I’m glad to see it,” she says.

Montana Farmers Union President Walter Schweitzer says the ruling affirms the tariffs were illegal, which the union previously argued. He said Montana producers will continue to feel the loss of foreign customer relationships due to the tariffs. Relationships decades in the making.

The Montana Farm Bureau pointed MTPR to a statement from its national organization. American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said the group understands Trump’s goals, but that it created hardship for farmers. Duvall said producers appreciate the Administration’s $12 billion aid package for the agriculture industry.

Trump told national media he is deeply disappointed by the decision , and is looking to re-enact the tariffs. Montana’s congressional delegates were more careful in their responses.

A spokesperson for Montana U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy said he’s reviewing the ruling, and that he’ll continue to support Trump’s efforts to level the trade playing field. U.S. Sen. Steve Daines commended Trump for trying to address imbalances, and also committed to supporting the administration’s future efforts.

Rep. Troy Downing said tariffs have broadened market access and generated billions in revenue. He said as Congress evaluates trade policy, he’ll focus on Montana producers who face the greatest impacts from tariffs.

Rep. Ryan Zinke did respond to a request for comment.