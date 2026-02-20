© 2026 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Montana Ag groups applaud Supreme Court ruling overturning some tariffs

Montana Public Radio | By Shaylee Ragar
Published February 20, 2026 at 6:57 PM MST
Farmer Justin Miller [right] takes over seeding duties from his colleague on a farm near Gildford, MT on Sept. 12, 2025. Miller is seeding next year’s winter wheat, despite historically low commodity prices.
Victoria Traxler
Farmer Justin Miller [right] takes over seeding duties from his colleague on a farm near Gildford, MT on Sept. 12, 2025. Miller is seeding next year’s winter wheat, despite historically low commodity prices.

Tariffs usually require an act of Congress, but President Donald Trump cited a national emergency statute to enact steep taxes on foreign goods early last year.

Trump said the tariffs were a necessary tool to curb drug trafficking, and later to correct imbalances in foreign trade agreements.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday that Trump overstepped Congress’ authority, nullifying the tariffs.

That ruling stems from a suit filed by two small businesses. But members of the Blackfeet Nation in Montana filed their own lawsuit first, arguing that Trump infringed on tribal sovereignty.

That suit is still pending and based on a different legal framework. But their Attorney Monica Tranel says the ruling supports the plaintiffs’ case.

“This ruling is very good across the board, a great outcome, I’m glad to see it,” she says.

Montana Farmers Union President Walter Schweitzer says the ruling affirms the tariffs were illegal, which the union previously argued. He said Montana producers will continue to feel the loss of foreign customer relationships due to the tariffs. Relationships decades in the making.

The Montana Farm Bureau pointed MTPR to a statement from its national organization. American Farm Bureau Federation President Zippy Duvall said the group understands Trump’s goals, but that it created hardship for farmers. Duvall said producers appreciate the Administration’s $12 billion aid package for the agriculture industry.

Trump told national media he is deeply disappointed by the decision, and is looking to re-enact the tariffs. Montana’s congressional delegates were more careful in their responses.

A spokesperson for Montana U.S. Sen. Tim Sheehy said he’s reviewing the ruling, and that he’ll continue to support Trump’s efforts to level the trade playing field. U.S. Sen. Steve Daines commended Trump for trying to address imbalances, and also committed to supporting the administration’s future efforts.

Rep. Troy Downing said tariffs have broadened market access and generated billions in revenue. He said as Congress evaluates trade policy, he’ll focus on Montana producers who face the greatest impacts from tariffs.

Rep. Ryan Zinke did respond to a request for comment.

Missouri River District Courthouse in Great Falls, MT.
Montana News
Blackfeet Nation members sue feds over tariffs on Canada
Victoria Traxler
Eric Doheny and his son refuel their tractor while seeding on their farm near Dutton, Mont. on April 29, 2025. Doheny is one of many farmers feeling direct impacts from recent tariffs on Canada goods, claiming its creating instability for his business.
Montana News
For Montana farmers, Trump tariffs bring growing costs, shrinking markets
Victoria Traxler
Montana News
Tariff uncertainty leaves Montana ag producers in limbo
Victoria Traxler
Blue Dragon Fireworks' titular mascot, Azúl, watches over the stand just south of Lolo.
Montana News
Firework sellers hold prices steady as tariffs skyrocket
Austin Amestoy

Tags
Montana News Montana PoliticstariffsWalter SchweitzerMontana Farm Bureau FederationMontana Farmers UnionAmerican Farm Bureau FederationZippy Duvall
Shaylee Ragar
Shaylee covers state government and politics for Montana Public Radio.

Please share tips, questions and concerns at 406-539-1677 or shaylee.ragar@mso.umt.edu
See stories by Shaylee Ragar
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information