© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

Bill prohibiting minors from drag performances heads to final vote

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin
Published April 26, 2023 at 10:20 PM MDT
Montana House of Representatives.
Montana Public Radio
/
Montana House of Representatives.

A new version of a bill prohibiting minors from attending drag performances is heading back to lawmakers for a final vote.

The latest version of the bill renews the policy’s ban on minors attending drag performances in public places like schools and libraries.

The bill’s sponsor Representative Braxton Mitchell, a Republican from Columbia Falls, rejected Senate amendments from last week that remove all mentions of drag, which Mitchell said could leave room for drag performances to still be allowed.

“The reason we have to specifically for school aspects - say that we’re prohibiting story hours is because all they do is call it art, that’s how they get around it,” Mitchell said.

Opponents of the bill have criticized how it conflates members of the LGBTQ+ community with sexual predators, implying every drag performance is inherently sexual in nature.

Senator Andrea Olsen, a Democrat from Missoula, opposed the bill’s latest wording saying the new definitions were far too broad, and would lead to legal challenges.

Because this really could be interpreted to be any kind of class in which you're actually developing a play, you're reading Shakespeare, you're showing movies,” Olsen said.

The bill advanced on party lines and will now go back to both the House and Senate to be considered.

Tags
Montana News Montana LegislatureBraxton MitchellAndrea Olsen
Ellis Juhlin
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information