News brief: Native American foster care; Indian Education for All

Governor signs Native American foster care bill

Ellis Juhlin | Montana Public Radio

A bill creating guidelines for the removal and placement of Native American children in cases of adoption or foster care has been signed into law.

The Montana Indian Child Welfare Act (MICWA) prioritizes placing Native children with family members or other tribal members with the goal of preserving their cultural heritage. Montana joins over a dozen other states in creating a state level policy, modeled after federal legislation.

Child Trends A graph from Child Trends shows that 36% of Montana's foster care population is AIAN, and only 9% of the state's child population is AIAN.

The federal policy is currently being challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court over claims that it creates unconstitutional race-based classifications.

The bill was a priority for Montana’s American Indian Caucus, due to the disparities of indigenous children in the foster care system. Native American kids make up 36% of the kids in foster care in Montana, despite being only 9% of the population, according to the research institute Child Trends .

Other states that have implemented similar policies have seen a subsequent decrease of Native kids in state custody.

New law tightens rules for Indian Education for All curriculum

Austin Amestoy | Montana Public Radio

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a law May 23 tightening rules for public schools to teach about Native American history, traditions, language and culture. The new law outlines how state schools and the Board of Public Education are to fulfill the constitutional requirement to teach about Indigenous culture and create learning standards for the Indian Education For All program.

The new law explicitly states that Indian Education For All requirements apply to all students and certified educators. It tightens reporting requirements to include more details about the instruction provided in schools. It requires that Montana tribes be included in rulemaking processes “addressing the development or revision of content standards.”

Montana is the only state in the nation with a constitutional requirement that schools teach about Indigenous cultures. Supporters of the new law say the state has failed to uphold that mandate for 50 years. The law goes into effect on July 1.