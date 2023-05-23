© 2023 MTPR
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Montana News
Graphic: Montana Public Radio News: Politics
Politics
Montana politics, elections and legislative news

News brief: Native American foster care; Indian Education for All

Montana Public Radio | By Ellis Juhlin,
Austin Amestoy
Published May 23, 2023 at 5:33 PM MDT

Governor signs Native American foster care bill
Ellis Juhlin | Montana Public Radio

A bill creating guidelines for the removal and placement of Native American children in cases of adoption or foster care has been signed into law.

The Montana Indian Child Welfare Act (MICWA) prioritizes placing Native children with family members or other tribal members with the goal of preserving their cultural heritage. Montana joins over a dozen other states in creating a state level policy, modeled after federal legislation.

A graph from the research institute Child Trends titled "AIAN children are disproportionately represented in foster care in the top 4 states with the largest proportions of AIAN children." The graph states that 36% of Montana's foster care population is AIAN, and only 9% of the state's child population is AIAN, according to the graph.
Child Trends
A graph from Child Trends shows that 36% of Montana's foster care population is AIAN, and only 9% of the state's child population is AIAN.

The federal policy is currently being challenged in the U.S. Supreme Court over claims that it creates unconstitutional race-based classifications.

The bill was a priority for Montana’s American Indian Caucus, due to the disparities of indigenous children in the foster care system. Native American kids make up 36% of the kids in foster care in Montana, despite being only 9% of the population, according to the research institute Child Trends.

Other states that have implemented similar policies have seen a subsequent decrease of Native kids in state custody.

New law tightens rules for Indian Education for All curriculum
Austin Amestoy | Montana Public Radio

Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte signed a law May 23 tightening rules for public schools to teach about Native American history, traditions, language and culture. The new law outlines how state schools and the Board of Public Education are to fulfill the constitutional requirement to teach about Indigenous culture and create learning standards for the Indian Education For All program.

The new law explicitly states that Indian Education For All requirements apply to all students and certified educators. It tightens reporting requirements to include more details about the instruction provided in schools. It requires that Montana tribes be included in rulemaking processes “addressing the development or revision of content standards.”

Montana is the only state in the nation with a constitutional requirement that schools teach about Indigenous cultures. Supporters of the new law say the state has failed to uphold that mandate for 50 years. The law goes into effect on July 1.

Tags
Montana News Greg GianforteIndian Child Welfare ActU.S. Supreme CourtAmerican Indian CaucusChild TrendsMontana Board of Public EducationIndian Education for AllMontana Legislature
Ellis Juhlin
Ellis Juhlin is MTPR's Rocky Mountain Front reporter. Ellis previously worked as a science reporter at Utah Public Radio and a reporter at Yellowstone Public Radio. She has a Master's Degree in Ecology from Utah State University. She's an average birder and wants you to keep your cat indoors. She has two dogs, one of which is afraid of birds.
See stories by Ellis Juhlin
Austin Amestoy
Austin graduated from the University of Montana’s journalism program in May 2022. He came to MTPR as an evening newscast intern that summer, and jumped at the chance to join full-time as the station’s morning voice in Fall 2022.
See stories by Austin Amestoy
Make a monthly donation
Become a sustaining member for as low as $5/month
Make a one-time donation
Make an annual or one-time donation to support MTPR
Pay pledge or update info
Pay an existing pledge or update your payment information